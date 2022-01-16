‘Stay as healthy as possible, while still having some Tequila,’ Valerie Bertinelli says of her ‘best advice’ for getting older.

Actress Valerie Bertinelli opens up in her new memoir Enough Already, which will be released soon.

The former One Day at a Time star recently shared her advice for growing older with a kick, discussing her decision to accept herself more as she is and beat herself up less.

Two other memoirs by the former Hot in Cleveland actor have been published.

In 2008’s Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time, she spoke candidly about her weight loss struggles and eventual success.

Finding It: And Satisfying My Hunger for Life without Opening the Fridge followed in 2009.

Bertinelli openly discussed her efforts to maintain her 50-pound weight loss and to become “better, not just thinner,” as the subtitle suggested.

In Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, the television personality continues the conversation about self-acceptance regardless of size or weight, as well as finding joy along the way, rather than just when a target number on a scale is reached.

The book is “a very, very personal book,” she told Today in 2021.

I don’t want to beat myself up anymore because of where my journey has taken me.

And I know a lot of women my age, younger and older, who are so busy hating on themselves that they miss out on the love, wonder, and grace that we all possess.”

Bertinelli made a recent appearance on talkshoplive to promote her new memoir.

She answered fans’ questions via video feed and was asked for “the best advice for turning 60,” which she replied, “It’s just an age.” Valerie’s Home Cooking star Valerie’s 60th birthday is in 2020.

That’s all there is to it; it’s just another number to be thankful for.”

“When you turn 60, you’ve just completed your 60th year, so you’ve just turned 61 and are about to enter your 61st year,” he adds.

“So that might just dull the pain a little bit,” she joked.

“And 60 is nothing.”

It’s just a number, as I previously stated.

“I’m trying to eat as healthy as possible while still enjoying a glass of tequila.”

In terms of the book’s title, the actor said at a fan event that “Enough…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.