Steffy and Sheila Hate Brooke — And Each Other — on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Roundup

Steffy Forrester and Sheila Carter, stars of The Bold and the Beautiful, are at the center of their maelstroms.

And there isn’t much that these two women agree on.

They both agree, however, that they despise Brooke and each other for different reasons.

And this week, their hatred for Brooke will manifest in a variety of ways, all of which will lead to the same outcome: Brooke’s life being ruined.

[Warning: upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful may contain spoilers.]

Steffy Forrester is plotting and scheming to reunite her mother and father, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soaps.com.

And on January, her little plan is about to get into high gear.

The show has 14 episodes.

Worse, she enlists her brother Thomas in the plot (hasn’t the man had enough? ), and the two plot to reunite Ridge and Taylor.

According to the outlet, “Ridge is torn when Steffy and Thomas reveal their theory about why Brooke relapsed.”

“Given how eager they are to see their parents reunited, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that Brooke tried to put alcohol on the fire that still burns deep within her for Deacon.”

Sheila Carter wants to take Brooke all the way down, according to SoapHub.

(Both Steffy and Sheila despise Brooke, but for different reasons.) Brooke is attempting to ruin Sheila’s life (this is Sheila Carter logic, people), so Sheila must first ruin Brooke’s.

Which, if that’s the case, makes sense.

Brooke has only ever wanted Ridge since the beginning of the show, so we’re not sure where Sheila is getting the bug.

With so many people sniffing around Brooke, she might as well come clean about everything.

This is especially true since sobriety requires “taking responsibility.”

However, if the most recent issue of The Bold is to be believed,

