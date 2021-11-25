Stella Creasy’s baby ban: Working parents explain why it benefits everyone

Parents who bring their children to work explain why the baby ban benefits everyone, according to Stella Creasy.

While some people believe that infants should be kept at home, these mothers and fathers are discovering that bringing their children to work benefits both them and their employers.

Labour MP Stella Creasy claimed on Tuesday night that she had been told she had broken parliamentary rules by bringing her three-month-old son to a Commons debate on Tuesday.

“Mothers in the mother of all legislatures are not to be seen or heard it seems,” Creasy wrote on Twitter.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, has now asked a committee of MPs to look into the rules.

Many people have reacted angrily to Creasy’s reprimand, with some questioning why an MP should be able to bring her baby to work when many other mothers would be unable to do so.

Many people have questioned why Creasy does not pay for childcare or rely on family members like other working parents.

The crux of the issue is that Creasy was told she wouldn’t be able to hire a locum to cover her maternity leave after the birth of her second child, so she’s breastfeeding her baby while working as an MP.

“Either my constituents will be shortchanged or my baby will be separated from me for six formative months – which would be illegal in any other real workplace setting,” she said at the time.

However, this has raised the larger question of how our own workplaces would react if we brought our baby in, and whether or not it would be beneficial.

Is it fair to expect an employer and coworkers to deal with the potential distractions of an infant? Could bringing a baby to work improve the lives of women who struggle to return to work due to childcare costs, allowing fathers to have a more equal part in looking after the child?

Creasy’s comments were described as having an “absurd sense of entitlement” by broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer, while Tim Bale, a political science professor at Queen Mary’s University, said of the reprimand Creasy received: “Everything that’s wrong with the House of Commons in one pompous and archaic email.”

Jane Maunsell was a senior member of the team at a printing company, and she was able to bring her baby daughter to work while breastfeeding her.

“I’m sure it isn’t.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Stella Creasy’s baby ban: Working parents explain why it benefits everyone

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Stella Creasy baby ban: Parents who take their babies to work explain why it benefits everyone