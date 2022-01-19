Stella Kidd, Kelly Severide, and Jason Pelham will ‘drive the plots in upcoming episodes,’ according to the showrunner of ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10.

Stella Kidd, Kelly Severide, and Jason Pelham will “drive the plots in upcoming episodes” in Season 10 of “Chicago Fire,” according to the showrunner.

Season 10 of NBC’s Chicago Fire continues to depict conflict within Firehouse 51.

Jason Pelham took over as the new lieutenant after Stella Kidd failed to return to Chicago due to her Girls on Fire program.

However, in the preview for Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 12, Pelham’s new job continues to cause him problems.

Pelham, Kidd, and Kelly Severide will be driving “the plots” in future episodes, according to showrunner Derek Haas.

Jason Pelham was in a pickle in Season 10 Episode 11 of Chicago Fire.

Pelham, the new lieutenant, is blamed by a firefighter who is injured on the job.

While the squad backed Pelham, Chief Wallace Boden says more investigation is needed.

Pelham’s story thickens in Season 10 Episode 12 of Chicago Fire.

Despite the fact that Pelham has a target on his back, Boden stands up for him in the new episode’s promo video.

Pelham tells Boden, “This isn’t your fight.”

In response, Boden tells him, “The hell it isn’t.”

Kelly Severide also appears to be standing by Pelham to help him clear his name of any wrongdoing.

Stella Kidd is likely to speak up for Pelham as well.

Is Jason Pelham leaving Chicago Fire as a result of all of this? There’s currently no indication that Pelham will leave, but given the current situation, it’s possible that he will be demoted from his lieutenant position.

Derek Haas, the showrunner, spoke with TV Guide about what’s next for the show, and he teased a few plot twists.

The focus of Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 12 will undoubtedly be on Jason Pelham’s position in the firehouse, but we can expect to see a lot more of Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide as well.

Since her return, Kidd and Severide have had a tense relationship.

“There are a few sticky spots because Kidd was gone for so long and didn’t communicate well with both Boden and Severide, and those two things are basically how she and Severide are doing as a couple,” Haas told TV Guide.

“And then, what about that lieutenant spot on Truck 81 that she didn’t claim, and now Pelham has claimed it?” “So, those are two things that can drive the plots of upcoming episodes, and you’ll be seeing more of that.”

