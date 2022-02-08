Steph and Ayesha Curry Admit to Lying to Their Kids in Order to Have Date Nights (Exclusive) Steph and Ayesha Curry Admit to Lying to Their Kids in Order to Have Date Nights (Exclusive)

Steph and Ayesha Curry Admit They Lie to Their Kids So They Can Have Date Nights (Exclusive) Steph and Ayesha Curry Admit They Lie to Their Kids So They Can Have Date Nights (Exclusive)

Steph and Ayesha Curry will go to any length to have date night, even if it means lying to their kids.

Nischelle Turner of ET spoke with the couple about their new HBO Max show, About Last Night, in which celebrity couples compete in relationship trivia and games to see who knows their partner best.

Ayesha and Steph, who not only host the shows but also serve as producers on the project, told ET that they were ecstatic to have the opportunity to collaborate.

“We’ve always wanted to do a project together, and we love date nights! So when this project came along to do a Tattletales reboot, we jumped on it because it combined the two, and it was perfect,” Ayesha said of the series, which puts a modern spin on the popular couples’ game show of the 1970s and 1980s.

To help the audience and their fellow celebrity guests feel more at ease, the couple modernized the series by sharing a bit of their own lives as a public couple.

“Well, obviously, it’s about the guests,” Steph explained, “and just trying to add a little edginess to it and get outside our box a little bit in terms of sharing a little behind the veil.”

“That’s what we try to do in terms of how the questions are worded: leave room for interpretation, have fun, and modernize it from where it is now.”

The celebrity couples who make it to the final round will compete against Steph and Ayesha for the title of winner and a grand prize that will be donated to their favorite charity.

Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) shared this.

“I think what I like about it is that you get to see how truly normal everyone is,” Ayesha said of the celebrity couples competing, which include Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross, Adam Pally and his wife, Daniella Liben and Jonathan Scot, and Zooey Deschanel, to name a few.

“It’s refreshing, and it’s just fun to watch, and it’s all for a good cause, because everyone is playing for their favorite charity.”

While some of the contestants are already acquainted with each other.

