Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, is’so proud’ of him after he broke the NBA 3-point record.

Ayesha Curry is congratulating her husband Steph Curry on his most recent professional achievement.

After he broke the NBA’s all-time 3-point record on Tuesday, the proud wife wrote a touching post dedicated to her husband.

“2974 and counting,” Ayesha exclaimed.

Congratulations, my darling.

You did that, and I adore you!

All glory and honor belongs to God.

I’m so proud of you, @stephencurry30.” The message was accompanied by a video package featuring Steph discussing his achievements in his career.

And Ayesha wasn’t the only one who wanted to honor her husband.

Diane Keaton, Daphne Oz, Boris Kodjoe, and other celebrities shared a series of hand clap and trophy emojis in the comments.

LeBron James and Tom Brady, both athletes, took to social media to commemorate the occasion.

Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) shared this.

Steph’s record-breaking performance occurred on Tuesday, when she only needed two three-pointers to surpass Ray Allen’s previous mark.

The 33-year-old athlete hit his first 3-pointer two minutes into the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and his second came at 7:33 in the first quarter, giving him a total of five 3-pointers for the game.

Steph, 33, and Ayesha, 32, aren’t just rejoicing over their accomplishments on the court.

In September, the Full Plate author revealed that she and her longtime love had a vow renewal ceremony officiated by their oldest daughter, Riley, to commemorate their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“A few weeks ago, @stephencurry30 surprised me with a lovely vow renewal ceremony.

He even chose and had my dress ready for me,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Our big girl Riley presided over the ceremony, and Ryan and Canon escorted me through our backyard’s grass.”

It’s everything I’ve always wanted but never thought was possible.

It’s a memory I’ll never forget.

@stephencurry30, I adore you.”

Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) shared a post.

Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and 3-year-old Canon are the couple’s children. They married in 2011 and have three children: Riley, Ryan, and Canon.

Ayesha talked to ET about their relationship earlier this year.

“This summer marks our ten-year wedding anniversary.

“In every sense of the word, we’ve grown up together,” the mother of three said.

“Vice versa, my support is his support.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Ayesha Curry Is ‘So Proud’ of Husband Steph Curry After He Breaks NBA 3-Point Record

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)