Stephanie Beatriz considers the song “Encanto” to be “one of the most special things” in the movie.

Stephanie Beatriz considers the song “Encanto” to be “one of the most unique aspects” of the film.

Isabela Madrigal is capable of anything.

This lovely, perfect character belongs to the magical Madrigal family, and she even has a solo song called “What Else Can I Do,” according to Encanto cast member Stephanie Beatriz.

Lin-Manuel Miranda composed the music for Disney’s 2021 release, Encanto, in addition to his starring role in Mary Poppins Returns and songwriting for Moana.

While introducing viewers to the powerful and magical Madrigal family, this animated film highlighted the sounds of Colombia.

Miranda gave each character their own “pulse,” which is especially noticeable in songs like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” as well as several solo songs that appear throughout the movie.

Mirabel’s “Waiting on a Miracle” and Luisa’s “Surface Pressure” were among the songs performed. Mirabel’s sister, “Seorita Perfecta,” Isabela, sang “What Else Can I Do,” complete with bright colors and oddly-shaped plants.

“The song I wrote for Isabela is called ‘What Else Can I Do,’ and I was really inspired by the 90s rock en espaol movement for that,” Miranda said in an Encanto “Behind the Music” Featurette.

“It was also about discovering those distinct Colombian rhythms.”

Isabela and Mirabel did not always agree.

That is, until they performed “What Else Can I Do,” a song by Encanto that features Mirabel’s voice actress, Beatriz.

The actor expressed her admiration for the song’s message as well as Miranda’s playful sounds.

“The song between Isabela and Mirabel is one of the most special things in this film for me because I feel like I know that feeling of ‘I didn’t realize you were struggling with something.’

Beatriz said during Disney’s Encanto: A Journey Through Music Featurette, “You’ve been so perfect this whole time, I just didn’t know what you were going through.”

She went on to say, “It’s also a banger.”

“It’s an excellent song.”

Isabela earned the nickname “perfect golden child” as one of Mirabel’s sisters thanks to her chlorokinesis, or ability to create plants and flowers.

The character primarily used this ability to create beautiful bouquets while also practicing perfect poses.

Isabela only wanted to marry to please her family because she had such a perfect reputation.

This character doesn’t realize she can let loose every now and then until she spends time with Mirabel.

