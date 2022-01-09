Stephanie Matto of 90 Day Fiancé confesses that she’d “love” to give this celebrity a fart jar.

Stephanie Matto, star of 90 Day Fiancé, says she’d “love” to give this celebrity a fart jar.

Stephanie Matto, star of 90 Day Fiancé and self-described “fartrepreneur,” spoke with E! News about her unusual and stinky business, as well as her clients.

Keanu Reeves will almost certainly exclaim, “Whoa.”

Stephanie Matto, the star of 90 Day Fiancé and a social media influencer who has been selling her farts in jars for months, says she would be happy to send the actor a free sample.

“OK, so I’ve actually given this a lot of thought,” the YouTuber said in an exclusive interview with E! News. “The one person I would love to give a free fart jar to is Keanu Reeves.”

“I’m head over heels in love with him.”

When she posted a TikTok video titled “Day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar!” last month, fans became aware of the current 90 Day Fiancé: The SingleLife star’s stinky sales.

However, the self-described “fartrepreneur” from Connecticut, who claims to have made more than (dollar)200,000, was recently rushed to the hospital with what she thought were heart attack symptoms, which turned out to be excessive gas caused by her diet of beans, cheese, cabbage soup, protein muffins and shakes, and eggs.

Doctors told her she needed to change her eating habits and take a gas suppressant, she said.

“At the end of the day,” Matto, 31, told E! News, “I think I always knew there had to be an end to this.”

“At the end of the day, I’m a business owner who is constantly looking for new ways to make money.”

And so there are other things I can do to make money and survive, and I don’t have to put myself in a painful situation to do so.”

She’s semi-retired from producing intestinal wind for money and now sells digital farts jars as non-fungible tokens, a.k.a. cryptocurrency.

Customers can buy NFTs with cryptocurrency and then redeem them for real fart jars on FartJarsNFTcom.

“I think the NFT’s are really my main focus,” Matto explained, “because I feel like the NFT and crypto space is so male-dominated.”

“And I liked the whole theme of fart jars and farting, and how, you know, girls fart too, and I think it speaks a lot about feminism and girl power, and how, you know, women can also…

