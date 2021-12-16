Stephanie Matto of 90 Day Fiancé Responds to People “Judging” Her for Selling Her Farts in Jars

Stephanie Matto, star of 90 Days: The Single Life, claims that she “made (dollar)45,000 in one week” by selling jars of her farts in jars on TikTok.

Stephanie Matto could be said to be smelling the roses of success.

The 31-year-old reality star says she’s been making thousands of dollars selling jars of her farts after becoming famous on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as one-half of the first same-sex couple to be featured on the TLC franchise.

Stephanie made “(dollar)45,000 in one week” from the gassy gig, according to a TikTok video she posted late November that has since gone viral.

“Now, why do people buy my farts in a jar?” she asked, winking. “I honestly believe it’s because I have a really nice personality, and also because I’m hot.”

“It’s business,” Stephanie added.

So, what does a day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar entail? Stephanie said she “gets things rolling” in the morning by eating high-protein foods like beans and hardboiled eggs, in another video titled “day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar.”

“While I’m waiting for those farts to develop, I like to read—I’m very smart, I like to read—and then when I’m ready to go, I, you know, do my job,” Stephanie explained, adding that flower petals “attach the scent and make it last longer.”

Each jar costs (dollar)1,000 and comes with a handwritten note from the actress.

Needless to say, Stephanie’s odor operation sparked a lot of discussion on the internet.

One TikTok user wrote, “Mother of God, I’m done with this world,” while another wrote, “Absolutely zero self respect with this one.”

Stephanie, on the other hand, who founded the adults-only platform Unfiltrd and currently stars in 90 Day: The Single Life, appears to be ignoring the backlash.

In a video posted on TikTok on Wednesday, Dec.

“People are judging me for selling my jarred farts,” she wrote on March 15.

They have no idea I make over $100,000 a year and have a beautiful home and multiple cars.”

In a recent video posted to her YouTube channel, which has over 373,000 subscribers, she defended herself against accusations that her product is a “rip-off.”

“When you factor in the cost of shipping and handling, the…

