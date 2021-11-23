Stephanie Matto’s ’90 Day: The Single Life’ fans believe she is only trying to build an audience for her OnlyFans account.

Stephanie Matton was in a relationship with Erika Owens when she first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

It didn’t work out for the two in the end.

Stephanie’s inability to be intimate with Erika played a significant role in this.

Stephanie’s YouTube persona, on the other hand, contains a significant amount of sexual content.

Fans are now wondering if Stephanie’s appearance in 90 Day: The Single Life is just a ruse to get more subscribers to her OnlyFans account.

Stephanie is very open about her sexual preferences in 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 and often gives plenty of details about her sex life.

Stephanie discusses how she masturbates to baking videos in one of the clips.

She acknowledges that she has one of the more unusual fetishes.

“I’m a sucker for cooking shows.

Desserts are seductive because they are decadent and creamy.

Cooking and baking videos are definitely one of the stranger aspects of my personality, but there are far stranger fetishes out there, in my opinion.

But, hey, some people like c–k; I like cake,” the 30-year-old admits in front of the cameras.

Stephanie meets with a sexual wellness expert in the season 2 premiere episode.

The New Yorker has enlisted the help of a professional to help her break her celibacy.

Fans quickly deduced that the guide was adult film star Ashley Fires.

Stephanie is back in NYC, better than ever! Check out her (hashtag)90DayFiance journey up to this point.

Now on (hashtag)discoveryplus, you can watch the first episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. pic.twitter.com2Y7N8nUUkb

Liz Reveals Big Ed Knocked Her to the Ground in a Wedding Squabble on ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Liz Reveals Big Ed Knocked Her to the Ground in a Wedding Squabble on ’90 Day: The Single Life’

Stephanie, like the other cast members of 90 Day Fiancé, has an OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a platform that allows users to create their own content, for those who are unfamiliar.

It is accessible to subscribers for a monthly fee.

While the content does not have to be sexually explicit, it is usually.

Stephanie promotes sexually explicit content on OnlyFans and another platform she founded, but viewers believe her outlandish behavior on 90 Day: The Single Life is solely for the purpose of gaining subscribers.

“Her appearance on the show is an…,” wrote one Redditor.

