Stephanie Tanner of Full House quotes Jodie Sweetin in an emotional tribute to Bob Saget.

Jodie Sweetin has paid tribute to her Full House co-star Bob Saget, who died suddenly on January 9th.

“There aren’t enough words to describe how I feel right now.”

They’re also too small to capture even a sliver of who he was.

I do know that we never missed an opportunity to tell each other, ‘I love you.’ Every time we spoke, whether by text, phone call, or in person, we exchanged at least three or four ‘I love yous.’

And he always had to say, ‘I love you more,'” the actress, 39, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, January 10, before adding that she will always hold on to “so many songs” and “hundreds of inside jokes.”

“Bob was a wonderful person.

A human being who could drive you crazy at times, and he was well aware of it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t be bothered.

“Someone who would call and apologize profusely for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have said something he shouldn’t have or thought he took a joke too far,” continued the Unsweetened author.

“He was a genuinely kind spirit who had overcome adversity in his life and was at his happiest when he was assisting others.”

Whether it was through his personal efforts or through his numerous philanthropic endeavors.

He also gave great hugs.”

“I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral,” Sweetin said, adding that Saget was the “best TV dad ever.”

In honor of you.

“I’m sure you’d have wanted it.”

In addition, the actress signed off by quoting her famous Full House character: “But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude.”

Saget was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a stand-up comedy routine, and authorities confirmed his death on Sunday.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

From 1987 to 1995, the comedian played Danny Tanner on Full House, and from 2015 to 2020, he reprised his role in the Netflix revival Fuller House.

Along with Candace Cameron Bure, Sweetin played one of Danny’s three daughters.

