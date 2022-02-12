Stephen Colbert is deaf in his right ear as a result of a botched surgery.

Because of a botched surgery, Stephen Colbert is deaf in his right ear.

Stephen Colbert has a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry, and he’s not afraid to get political.

Originally, the native of Washington, D.C., had no intention of becoming a comedian.

Then, while at Northwestern University, he took an improvisation class, which completely changed his life.

Colbert had other dreams before that fateful class.

However, a traumatic event permanently altered his life and prevented him from pursuing his dream job.

Despite this, the well-known talk show host was able to establish a reputation.

Colbert once revealed that he was a victim of a terrible tragedy when he was a child.

According to Vanity Fair, Stephen Colbert’s father and two brothers, Peter and Paul, died in a plane crash in 1974.

Colbert’s mother wore black every day for the majority of his childhood as she grieved.

Colbert turned to science fiction and fantasy books to help him cope with his grief.

Colbert had nightmares about turning into a skeleton.

Despite this, he worked to create a brighter future by working through his inner turmoil.

Colbert pursued acting and comedy later in life, eventually launching a successful one-man show.

“I was personally shattered,” Colbert told Anderson Cooper, “and then you kind of reform yourself in this quiet, grieving world that was created in the house.”

“To exist is a gift, but with existence comes suffering.”

There’s no way around it.”

Loss, according to Colbert, allows people to connect with and understand others.

He is grateful for everything, even the bad things that happen to him.

Colbert suffered from ear problems as a child, which caused him to lose his hearing.

According to YouTube, he mentioned that he had surgery due to a condition while speaking with David Letterman.

Colbert explained, “Oh, I had something wrong with my ear, so they scooped it all out with a melon baller.”

“Yeah, this is just a prop,” she says.

“It doesn’t work at all,” the now-X-year-old continued, demonstrating a trick with his right ear to Letterman.

A tumor inside Colbert’s ear damaged his eardrum, according to The New Yorker.

He went completely deaf in that ear after the operation.

Some people have commented on how his right ear differs from his left.

