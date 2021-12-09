Stephen Colbert Remembers the Hilarious ‘Sex and the City’ Episode He Missed

Stephen Colbert Reminisces About the Hilarious ‘Sex and the City’ Episode He Missed

Stephen Colbert was almost cast in a memorable Sex and the City episode.

When stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis visited his show this week to promote the beloved series’ new reboot, And Just Like That, the 57-year-old Late Show host reflected on the cameo he missed out on.

Nixon, who plays tough lawyer Miranda Hobbes, joked about “the one that got away” from the original series, citing an episode from season 6 titled “Pick-a-Little, Talk-a-Little” as the source of the famous phrase “He’s just not that into you.”

Jack Berger (Ron Livingston), Carrie’s love interest at the time, tells Miranda that if a guy is hesitant to spend the night or spend more time with her, he’s just not that into her.

This is a revelation to her until she goes on a date to an Indian restaurant with a man who tells her he has to leave early.

He finally tells Miranda he has diarrhea, which Miranda takes to mean he isn’t into her.

“We were all sitting around on set the other day, and one of the writers, who was a writer on the old show, said that Stephen Colbert was almost cast in that part,” Nixon revealed.

“And I have to say, the person who did it was incredible, but…”

“Did they write that with me in mind?” joked Colbert.

“I wouldn’t go that far, but I believe you were considered in some way for the part,” Nixon said.

Davis concurred, “You were the dream.”

Colbert later revealed more details about the guest role he didn’t get.

“I can add to your story by saying that the opening line of that scene is, ‘That was some hot biryani,’ which I know because I auditioned for that part and didn’t get it,” he explained.

“Clearly, I lacked the acting chops to pretend to have diarrhea.”

“I wasn’t a particularly convincing sick person.”

“It’s probably for the best,” Davis reasoned.

“To this day, if I go to an Indian restaurant and see that they have it on the menu, it haunts me,” Colbert said of the role’s loss.

