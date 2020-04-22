Stephen Hawking’s ventilator for the British Coronavirus Fight hospital

Click here to read the full article.

The respirator from famous British physicist Stephen Hawking was donated to a hospital in Cambridge, UK, to treat coronavirus patients.

Hawking, the subject of the Oscar-winning biopic “The Theory of Everything”, died in 2018 at the age of 76 from a motor neuron disease.

The ventilator was donated to the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, where Hawking lived as it is caring for an increasing number of coronavirus patients.

Hawking’s daughter Lucy said, “After the death of our father, we returned all of the medical equipment that he used that belonged to the NHS (National Health Service), but there were some items that he bought for himself. We are now passing them on to the NHS, hoping that they will help fight COVID-19. “

The Royal Papworth Hospital has expanded its intensive care unit to more than double its normal size as more and more patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized, which can lead to serious breathing problems. The NHS has received additional supplies of ventilators, but has added the ventilator donated by the Hawking family to its fleet after review by the hospital’s clinical development team.

The UK has recorded 17,337 deaths from COVID-19 so far, while struggling with almost 133,500 positive cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also contracted the disease last month and was hospitalized for a week, including three nights in intensive care. He is currently recovering in his country house.

Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar in 2015 for his portrayal of Hawking in “The Theory of Everything” directed by James Marsh.

