Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of ‘Spongebob Squarepants,’ had seven rules that no production could ever break.

Spongebob SquarePants continues to enthrall audiences of all ages more than two decades later.

Nickelodeon’s animated series, set in the underwater community of Bikini Bottom, follows the hilarious adventures of an optimistic sea sponge and a cast of zany marine creatures who make up the community.

Stephen Hillenburg, a marine biologist who later became an animator, created the series, which debuted in 1999.

Hillenburg was influenced by oceanographer Jacques Cousteau’s films as a child.

Hillenburg’s love of art eventually led him to the world of animated film, allowing him to combine the two passions, and before his untimely death, he gave Nickelodeon a set of rules to follow with his beloved creation.

Hillenburg was born and raised in Anaheim, California, and began scuba diving when he was in his early twenties.

At Humboldt State University, where he graduated in 1984, he developed an interest in marine biology.

He taught marine biology at the Orange County Marine Institute for two years, according to IMDb.

He then went to the California Institute of the Arts to study animation.

“I majored in natural resources planning and hoped to work at a marine park.”

However, I excelled at art and struggled with marine biology.

He told The Guardian, “It’s funny how the two ended up together.”

Hillenburg’s animated shorts attracted the attention of a Nickelodeon artist and showrunner while he was still a student at the art institute.

In an interview on Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel, he said:

“When Joe Murray, the creator of Rocko’s Modern Life, saw my films, he asked if I would like to direct on his show, and that experience was extremely valuable to me… And then one day, this guy Martin Olsen, who was a writer on the show, comes into my office and sees this comic book that I created while working at the marine institute, and he asks me if I would like to direct on his show, and that experience was extremely valuable to me…

The Intertidal Zone is a book about tide pools.

“If I’m going to do a show, I’m going to do it about invertebrates and these weird animals that exist in the ocean,” I thought.

Hillenburg and his collaborator Derek Drymon pitched the idea to Nickelodeon executives in 1997, using a googly-eyed kitchen sponge in an aquarium.

They weren’t exactly overjoyed, according to Longreads.

“One Nickelodeon executive said they didn’t like the show when it first aired, but now they like it…

