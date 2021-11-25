Stephen Mangan is fantastically spiky in a joyous feat of stage magic in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic.

The dynamic production of Jack Thorne’s adaptation by Matthew Warchus is a miraculously fresh take on the classic.

There have been numerous stage adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classic, but none of them come close to matching this one: I have never seen it done better.

Matthew Warchus’s production of Jack Thorne’s masterful adaptation, which first opened in 2017, is as warm as a hug from an old friend; so incandescent with political outrage that it makes you seethe in your seat; and so moving that if you come out dry-eyed, you must have a flintier heart than Scrooge himself.

Stephen Mangan plays Ebenezer this year, and he’s fantastic, a spiky, soon-to-melt icicle at the center of a snowstorm of pure stage magic.

The invitation to surrender to the story is irresistible from the moment we’re greeted by strolling actors wearing stovepipe hats and hawkers offering mince pies.

Thorne and Warchus, on the other hand, avoid sentimentality.

The Cratchits’ panic and anguish over a dying Tiny Tim is heartbreaking, and Ebenezer’s father’s violence comes as a sharp shock.

Mangan’s Scrooge is a tough, upright figure with a rough grey beard and a shock of white hair beneath his squashed topper.

He growls and bellows, but he also intimidates and manipulates, his voice dripping with sarcasm, as if he learned his bullying ways from his abusive father.

And when confronted with his own shortcomings, he resorts to almost Johnsonian self-aggrandizing bluster: “I will not feel guilty.”

I’m not going to second-guess myself.

“I am a great man!” exclaims the narrator.

Rob Howell’s design features a recurring motif of prams and coffins, with its cruciform walkway and canopy of glowing lanterns – a reminder to us all to make the most of our limited time on our journey from cradle to grave.

And the terror of debt is always present, with Scrooge dragging heavy boxes from a bottomless pit beneath his feet.

There aren’t any wafty phantoms here, like in a picture book.

Marley’s ghost (Andrew Langtree, who also plays Scrooge’s toxic pater) is a terrifying terror, his enormous chains seemingly stretching indefinitely.

But, of course, this is also joyful, and nowhere is it more so than when the Cratchits’ Christmas feast is being prepared: a redeemed, bustling Scrooge cheerfully marshals the assembly of a lavish.

