Stephen Merchant stars as ‘Grindr killer’ Stephen Port in Four Lives, which airs tonight on ABC.

What’s on TV tonight: In Four Lives, Stephen Merchant portrays ‘Grindr killer’ Stephen Port.

In addition, Matt Tebbutt investigates whether raw pet food is the key to a healthy dog in Food Unwrapped, and Inside Dubai provides yet another look into the lives of the obscenely wealthy.

BBC One, 9 p.m

True-crime serial-killer dramas are a dime a dozen, but this one stands out because it prioritizes the victims and their families.

The first installment of Neil McKay’s three-parter follows fashion student Anthony Walgate (Tim Preston), who supports himself through gay sex work.

Sadly, his final client was Stephen Port, the infamous “Grindr killer” who was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for the murders of four men.

Another factor in their deaths, according to a recent investigation, was police failures.

Sarah, Anthony’s mother, is played by Sheridan Smith, and Stephen Merchant’s character, Stephen Port, is anything but stereotypical.

Channel 4 at 7.30 p.m.

So far, the new year’s schedules haven’t been too clogged with the usual diet-resolution shows, but this special edition is here to offer tips on how to improve your health and “wellbeing” through food.

Jimmy Doherty investigates whether chia seeds can help people who struggle with overeating, while Briony May Williams wonders why gluten-free food producers seem to charge more for less.

Matt Tebbutt investigates whether raw pet food is the key to a healthy dog, while Kate Quilton investigates the surprising science behind watermelons.

BBC Two, 9 p.m.

We meet a handful of them in yet another TV docu-series ogling the obscenely wealthy in “the Monaco of the Middle East,” where there are reportedly 52,000 millionaires.

Sonya, for example, has £4 million in clothes and a kitchen she doesn’t have to clean because she doesn’t cook in it, while Abu’s car number plate alone is worth £7 million.

Expats explaining how they have to “watch what they say” about Dubai’s ruler can be found peeking beneath the “glamorous” surface.

We also meet the people who look after these cash cows, such as lifeguard Frank, who used to work as an industrial chemist in Nigeria.

Channel 4, 9 p.m.

The first of a harrowing two-part special of the real-life criminal investigation series (which will conclude tomorrow) that takes viewers behind the scenes of a Major Crime Unit investigation into the death of.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

What’s on TV tonight: Stephen Merchant plays ‘Grindr killer’ Stephen Port in Four Lives