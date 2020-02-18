Stephen ”tWitch” Boss & Allison Holker Reveal If Ellen DeGeneres Would Ever Babysit Their Kids

Couple goals.

During Tuesday’s Pop of the Morning, dancing duo Stephen “tWitch” Boss and wife Allison Holker opened up about how a love of music, dancing and their kids transformed them into a totally in-sync couple.

“Music is such a big part of our lives and it really is kind of like, it’s a soundtrack, right?” tWitch shared with Pop of the Morning co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. “So whether we’re just two stepping or doing, like, full out dances on our patio…music displays an essential part of the movement of our lives.”

And, as Allison noted herself, the couple’s vibe changes “like a playlist” throughout the day. While the duo may have “wake-up music,” they’ll be listening to something totally different by dinner time.

As for what their jam is currently? tWitch revealed he is a fan of Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now.” Yet, Allison said she’s a fan of Roddy Ricch‘s “The Box.”

It appears that tWitch and Allison won’t stop dancing for any reason, including being pregnant. Yep, tWitch and Allison danced regularly on Tik Tok while expecting their second child together, whom they welcomed back in November 2019.

In addition to their infant daughter Zaia, the couple is already parents to son Maddox Laurel and daughter Weslie Renae (from Allison’s previous relationship).

“Well, yes it is my third kid and I’ve realized for myself, the more I keep moving, the more fun I’m having and I enjoy the process,” the So You Think You Can Dance veteran explained. “But it keeps me fit and keeps me moving and also, for my husband and I, a way for us to connect as a couple. Which I find is a huge important thing in our relationship.”

Even though the kids now outnumber the dancing duo, the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ joked that their home life is a “work in progress.”

“It definitely takes a village. We have great family, friends [and]we have incredible help,” tWitch stated. “And also, the kids with each other…they’ve really kind of melded into what their roles are and how they can kind of help with each other. They just love each other so much, so that helps tremendously. But, yeah, y’all keep praying for us.”

However, you won’t find boss Ellen DeGeneres babysitting any time soon.

“No, she does not. She actually has a segment on her show called, ‘Why I Don’t Have Kids,'” tWitch expressed. “She has a lot of love for the family. She actually just had the family on, they surprised me for Valentine’s Day, and she brought the entire family on and that was awesome. So, she always shows love.”

For all of this and more, including tWitch and Allison’s take on Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry‘s steamy Instagram photo, be sure to watch the clip above.