Steve Backshall, a wildlife TV host, was chastised for claiming that snakes are deadlier than sharks.

Snakes are deadlier than sharks, according to wildlife TV host Steve Backshall.

For claiming that snakes are deadlier than sharks, TV personality Steve Backshall has been labeled a scaremonger.

The 48-year-old explorer compiled a top ten list of killer animals, with sharks coming in last with ten human victims per year.

After mosquitoes (725,000), snakes (138,000) came in second.

“Just more of the same really plus fearmongering for these other species as well,” a snake catcher in Australia raged on Facebook.

Hey, Steve, it’s all about the ratings.”

“You host kids’ wildlife shows, be more responsible,” another user said.

“This post is pure and simple reporting actual statistics,” Steve, host of Shark on Sky Nature, said.

“Shark attacks receive a lot of media attention, but the statistics require some context.”