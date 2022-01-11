Steve Harvey Discusses Bob Saget’s Most Recent Email

Bob Saget was a favorite of Steve Harvey’s growing up.

The 64-year-old comedian reminisced about the man he knew when the cameras were off during an appearance on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“It’s crazy because the dude you see on TV, that’s not who that was,” he joked about the late actor, who was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House and died on Sunday.

“The father you see on Full House is a different dude offstage,” Harvey remarked before complimenting them on their playful banter.

He revealed, “When we saw each other offstage, we would cuss each other out.”

The Family Feud host later revealed that his staff recently informed him that Saget had sent him an email asking if he would participate in an upcoming podcast project that Saget was working on.

He revealed, “He wanted me to do this new podcast that he had.”

“And he admired my moral convictions.”

He was simply reminiscing about the good times we had together.

They even read my email to me.

As a result, today’s going to be a challenge.”

“It’s kinda hard for me,” Kimmel joked, noting that Saget didn’t ask him to be on the podcast.

“Bob had the darkest sense of humor of anyone nice I’ve ever met,” Kimmel continued.

“It was shocking as well,” Harvey added before Jimmy Kimmel summed up Harvey’s wit.

“Shocking,” Kimmel said, “not just profane, but also very twisted and very enjoyable to experience.”

Kimmel was visibly moved as he paid tribute to Saget in a pre-recorded segment for his show.

“Bob was the sweetest, sweetest man…I had so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts, emails, and phone calls from Bob,” Kimmel said, adding, “He always had a compliment.”

He’d write to tell me he loved me every now and then.”

Lil Rel Howery, a fellow comedian, echoed Kimmel’s sentiments, revealing that he, too, had missed out on the opportunity to record on Saget’s podcast.

He wrote in, “I regret not having time to do the podcast because you tend to think certain people will be here for a long time.”

