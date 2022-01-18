Steve Harvey jokes that Michael B Jordan’s photo with his daughter Lori makes him feel “very uncomfortable.”

Michael B Jordan’s Photo With His Daughter Lori Makes Steve Harvey ‘Very Uncomfortable’

Lori Harvey’s romance with Michael B Jordan remains a source of concern for Steve Harvey.

Steve is shown a recent Instagram photo of the sexy couple in a funny sneak peek clip for his appearance on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Lori is seated on her boyfriend’s lap with her arm around him in the photo.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen that picture,” Steve says, staring at it.

“Right now, I’m very uncomfortable with that picture.”

“That picture doesn’t appeal to me.”

Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) shared a post on her Instagram account.

Michael spent his second Christmas with the Harvey family, and he lavished gifts on his potential future in-laws, according to him.

“Hell yeah,” Steve says when asked if the Black Panther actor is a good gift giver.

“I like him because of that.”

The Family Feud host quips, “That boy comes through.”

“He’s attempting to win over the family…

He bought me a big, 100-cigar box of the most difficult-to-find cigars, and he gave it to me.

He gave my wife a pair of skis.

Who does that? You only give your future mother-in-law skis if you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

“I’m pulling for him because he’s a really good guy, comes from a really good family, so I’m kind of pulling for him,” Steve says of Michael, when asked if he has his blessing.

But, you know, I’ve got my eye on him.”

“I can’t whoop him,” he jokes, “but if he turns around, I’m going to knock his a** out.”

Despite the fact that Steve has been working on his own fitness routine, he still praises Michael’s impressive workouts.

“That boy be in the gym, and he comes in my gym to work out, and I’m like, ‘Woo! I’m impressed,'” Steve laughs.

Lori and Michael have been together for over a year.

Last week, the star of Jordan’s Journal threw a surprise 25th birthday party for his girlfriend.

Steve told ET in September 2021 that he liked Michael.

“This isn’t a representative,” says the narrator.

He is genuinely who he appears to be,” he says.

