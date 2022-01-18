Steve Harvey says a photo of his daughter Lori sitting on boyfriend Michael B Jordan’s lap makes him’very uncomfortable.’

Steve Harvey says the photo of his daughter Lori sitting on boyfriend Michael B Jordan’s lap makes him’very uncomfortable.’

STEVE Harvey admits he’s “uncomfortable” with some aspects of his daughter Lori’s relationship with Michael B Jordan.

On Tuesday’s episode of Ellen DeGeneres, the talk show host is confronted with a sexy photo of his daughter, who is wearing a short skirt and sitting on Michael’s lap.

“I’ve never seen that picture before,” Steve says as he stares at the image on the show.

“Right now, I’m very uncomfortable with that picture.”

“I’m not a big fan of that photo.”

Lori, 25, wore the figure-hugging gown on New Year’s Eve, the same day she sparked pregnancy rumors by referring to Michael as her “baby daddy.”

On New Year’s Eve, the model dropped the “hint” by posting a short video of them posing in the mirror.

Lori scowled at the camera, while Michael, the 34-year-old star of Black Panther, stuck his tongue out.

With a white love heart emoji, she captioned the video, “Baby daddy.”

On the night in question, the influencer appeared to cover her stomach in a loose brown halter neck dress, fueling pregnancy rumors even more.

In a series of romantic photos, she wore the gown while sitting on Michael’s lap and kissing him on the lips.

“Happy New Year,” Lori captioned the adorable shoot.

Lori and Michael had a romantic dinner in November to commemorate their one-year anniversary.

The lovebirds rarely show their affection for one another on social media because they prefer to keep their relationship private, but on Valentine’s Day, the Creed actor shared several photos of himself getting cozy with the model.

Lori places a kiss on her boyfriend’s cheek in one photo, while Michael makes a funny face at the camera.

In a second shot, the 34-year-old was seen looking down at the camera while his girlfriend rested her head on his shoulder.

Lori had her eyes closed as she snuggled up to the Black Panther star, who captioned the photo with, “It’s been a year crazy!!” Lori had her eyes closed as she snuggled up to the Black Panther star.

Lori puckers up to lean in for another kiss from her beau in a third photo, while Michael sticks his tongue out for the shot.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February, comedian Steve Harvey discussed his stepdaughter’s new high-profile relationship.

“First and foremost, let’s be clear about something,” Steve told the ABC host.

He’s a pleasant individual.

“He’s appealing to me.”

“I’m hoping he succeeds.”

Last year, Michael and Lori made their relationship official on Instagram.

For their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, the California native went all out and rented an entire aquarium for Lori…

