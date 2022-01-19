Steve Harvey’s Career Highlights: Miss Universe Mistake, Controversial Staff Memo, and More

Steve Harvey is one of the most popular talk show hosts in recent memory, but he’s had his fair share of ups and downs.

From 1993 to 2000, the West Virginia native worked as a stand-up comedian and hosted Showtime at the Apollo.

In 1997, he embarked on the mega-successful Kings of Comedy tour with fellow comedians Cedric the Entertainer, DL Hughley, and Bernie Mac, which was later adapted into a film in 2000.

Throughout the early aughts, the Daytime Emmy winner continued to expand his career into film, television, and radio, starting his syndicated radio show The Steve Harvey Morning Show in 2000 and making his narrative film debut in 2003’s The Fighting Temptations.

Because he was so busy juggling his radio show, his sitcom, and other commitments, the comedian eventually had to give up his stand-up career.

He claimed, however, that he stopped doing stand-up in 2022 because he was concerned about “cancel culture” affecting his other work.

“The only way I can do one more special is at the end of my television career,” he said during the Television Critics Association press tour in January 2022.

“We’re in the cancel culture, and nobody — no sponsor-driven stand-up alive — has the right to say whatever he wants.”

Harvey has had a full plate since the beginning of the twenty-first century, despite putting his stand-up career on hold.

He took over as the new host of the long-running game show Family Feud in 2010, and five years later, he helmed a reboot of the spin-off Celebrity Family Feud.

The Johnson Family Vacation star has also written four books, including Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, which was released in 2009.

The hit rom-com Think Like a Man, starring Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, and Taraji P Henson, was inspired by the book three years later.

(Harvey appeared in a cameo role.)

Despite the fact that the BET Award winner had a successful career by the time the film was released, he was surprised that the self-help book had been turned into a film.

“The idea of it becoming a film was never even considered.

