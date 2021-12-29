Steve Kazee’s ‘Best Holiday Gift’ to Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, gave her “the best holiday gift” this year: a pet.

The Rookie actress, 41, wrote on Instagram on December 2: “World meet Wylie! Wylie was part of a litter rescued from the side of the street by the incredible @wagmorpets.”

“He is the best holiday gift for our family and the perfect fur baby birthday gift from @stevekazee.”

We’ve fallen in love!!”

Despite the fact that Wylie was a gift from her fiancé, Dewan, who has used Wagmor Pets in the past for adoption, assisted in the selection of the family’s new member.

“Steve and Jenna have been long-time friends and supporters,” Melissa Bacelar, owner of Wagmor Pets, told Us Weekly exclusively. “They are huge dog lovers and would never consider anything other than adoption when looking for a new family member.”

Steve has been DMing about puppies for the past few months.

His dog [Violet] recently died, and he’s been pondering the possibility of having another child.”

Bacelar also mentioned that she has met the family.

The Broadway star, 46, has brought Callum, the couple’s 21-month-old son, as well as Everly, Dewan’s 8-year-old daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum, to meet the puppies.

“He invited Jenna in as well this time.”

“I assumed it was a serious situation,” she explained.

“They came twice as a family to meet Wylie.”

They listened to his story… his entire family was dumped on a property in Barstow, California.”

“They left after playing for a while, and the next day, Steve asked if [Wylie] was still available,” she continued.

I said yes, and Jenna texted me a few minutes later, saying, ‘I am so sad Wylie was adopted.’ I responded, ‘??? No? He is available.’

I told Steve, and she burst out laughing, so I knew Wylie was her birthday present!”

Dewan announced the news to her Instagram followers earlier this month, along with photos of their new family member and their other three dogs.

“Wylie is the sweetest little ball of love and has quickly stolen our hearts,” wrote the Step Up star on Instagram.

“Thank you Violet for bringing us this little angel, and thank you @wagmorpets for bringing us this little angel.

We will do so indefinitely.

