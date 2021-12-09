Steve Orlando Looks Ahead at the Marauders Annual and the Return of an X-Men 2099 Villain by Steve Orlando

Steve Orlando Predicts the Return of an X-Men 2099 Villain in the Marauders Annual

When writer Steve Orlando takes over for X-Men writer Gerry Duggan, the Marauders’ seafaring crew will soon find themselves with a new creative team steering the ship.

Beginning with Marauders Annual (hashtag)1, Orlando and artist Crees Lee will introduce readers to a new cast of characters led by Captain Kate Pryde, the Hellfire Trading Company’s Red Queen.

Bishop, Krakoa’s newest Captain Commander, Psylocke (another new Krakoa Commander), Daken, Aurora, Tempo, and Somnus, an LGTBQ(plus) mutant who debuted earlier this year in Marvel’s Voices: Pride (hashtag)1.

The return of an X-Men 2099 villain named Brimstone Love will be a thorn in the team’s side as they transition to the Destiny of X era in the Marauders Annual.

Orlando spoke with ComicBook.com about his collaboration on Marauders Annual (hashtag)1, how his Marauders run differs from Gerry Duggan’s, the team lineup’s construction, Brimstone Love, and more.

Below is an exclusive look at Marauders Annual (hashtag)1, which will be released on January 26th, 2022.

What is the big pitch for your Marauders run, and how will it differ from Gerry Duggan’s?

Steve Orlando: It’s mutant rescue in the Krakoan era! When MARAUDERS first launched, Kate Pryde’s mission was twofold: deliver Krakoan medicines to those in need as an arm of Hellfire Trading Company, and rescue those mutants who couldn’t make it to Krakoa.

Hellfire Trading took the lead in the first MARAUDERS series, which was understandable given that it was Emma Frost, Sebastian Shaw, and Kate Pryde behind the wheel, with Shaw quickly reverting to deception and power grabs, and Kate and Emma out for vengeance.

With the second MARAUDERS series, we want to give Pryde and her crew the opportunity to focus on the second part of their initial mission: rescue.

Because it’s one of their own, finishing the crew also means finishing their first rescue.

Pryde and Bishop are ready to refocus as the series begins, even as Hellfire Trading continues to operate.

The motto is simple: they should always go where they are needed, not where they want to be.

No matter where mutants are in need, the Marauders will be there…

