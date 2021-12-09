Steven Bartlett, a newcomer to Dragon’s Den, says that becoming a millionaire put him on the verge of depression.

Steven Bartlett, a newcomer to Dragon’s Den, reveals that becoming a millionaire left him on the verge of depression.

He said he got a bigger thrill from finding £13 down the back of a chair and stealing pizzas in his hometown of Manchester on The Russell Howard Hour tonight on Sky Max.

Steven, 29, made his fortune through his social media company Social Chain, and when he appears on the next series of the BBC1 show, he will be the show’s youngest dragon ever.

“I recall the day my company went public on the stock exchange,” he said.

It’s the first time as a founder that you can cash in on your company’s stock.

“I awoke in a hotel in Manchester, looked at my phone, and there it was, Social Chain, a stock worth £300 million at the time.”

“I did the math and it came out to tens of millions, which sounds ridiculous, but it had been such a miserable day.”

“When I dropped out of university to feed myself, I was 18 years old and living in Moss Side, Manchester, stealing Chicago Town pizzas.”

“I was broke when I went into this takeaway.

I discovered a pound coin and proceeded to go around all of the chairs, where I discovered £13.

Euphoria, euphoria, euphoria, euphoria, euphoria!

“The day I found out I was worth tens of millions was a complete letdown.

I was on the verge of a minor depressive episode.

“The reason I wanted money was because we didn’t have any when I was growing up; we didn’t go on vacations, we didn’t have Christmases or birthdays, and my family spent most of my childhood on the verge of bankruptcy.”

“So my insecure brain thought that having money would be this liberating, happy-inducing experience; it wasn’t; that was just insecurity.”

“I was just a shy kid who was fed up with my family’s poverty.”

I was sick of feeling bad about myself, so I convinced myself that the solution was money.

“And I was completely wrong.”

It’s like when you’ve been chasing a rainbow and you reach the end and it’s gone, and you wonder, “What was the point?” I had to embark on a journey to discover what was really driving me.”

