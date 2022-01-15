Steven Michael Quezada, who played Steven Gomez on the hit show Breaking Bad, looks unrecognizable 13 years later.

Steven Michael Quezada, star of the hit show Breaking Bad, looks unrecognizable 13 years later.

BREAKING BAD premiered 13 years ago and is widely regarded as one of the best television shows ever.

Its cast, which was relatively unknown at the time – with the exception of Bryan Cranston, of course – saw their popularity skyrocket after their appearance on the show.

Many of the cast members appear to be completely unrecognizable after the crime drama’s filming wrapped in 2013.

Steven Gomez, who was Hank Schrader’s partner and close friend at the Albuquerque DEA office, was portrayed by Steven Michael Quezada.

Gomez aided Hank in bringing the infamous Walter White to justice once and for all in the critically acclaimed series.

Steven, now 58, no longer resembles his former character and has abandoned his acting career.

Quezada went on to star in a number of films following Breaking Bad, including Light from the Darkroom, Hermanos, The Night Before, and Wish Man.

He also appeared as a guest star in the fifth season of Better Call Saul, a Breaking Bad spin-off.

Following those stints, Steven ran for and won the Democratic nomination for the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat in New Mexico.

He told the Associated Press that after announcing his candidacy, he intended to assist in the construction of new homes in the Hispanic South Valley.

As a result, Quezada won a three-way race with 36% of the vote and was sworn in for a four-year term after defeating Republican Patricia Paiz in the election.