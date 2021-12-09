Steven Spielberg on Why Mike Faist Is the Perfect Riff (Exclusive) from ‘West Side Story’

Steven Spielberg Explains Why Mike Faist Is the Perfect Riff (Exclusive) in ‘West Side Story’

When Steven Spielberg announced his plans to remake West Side Story for the big screen, everyone knew he’d need a fantastic cast.

The beloved musical, based on the Romeo and Juliet story, is set in 1950s New York City and explores the rivalry between two street gangs, the white Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks, as well as the chaos that ensues when a forbidden romance between a former Jet and the sister of a Shark sparks new conflict between the warring factions.

The 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins and featuring Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s legendary music and lyrics, is one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time.

It was the highest-grossing film of the year when it was released, receiving 11 Academy Award nominations and winning ten of them, including Best Picture and supporting acting awards for Rita Moreno and George Chakiris.

Spielberg first announced his plans for an updated adaptation in 2014, and he spent years working on it with Tony Kushner’s script.

He held an open casting call for the film’s four leading roles, Mara, Tony, Anita, and Bernardo, in 2018, and found his actors among established Hollywood stars and up-and-comers.

The director explains how he put together his cast in ET’s new exclusive series, explaining why each of the leads was the right fit for an already iconic role:

“I was actually considering delaying the movie to get Mike Faist to be in it,” Spielberg admits, perhaps the highest praise a director can bestow on an actor.

Faist began his theater career as the original Morris Delancey in Newsies before earning a Tony nomination for originating the role of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, so his dancing abilities were unquestionable.

“Before he read for the part, I saw him dance.”

“And his dancing was incredible,” Spielberg recalls. “The way he could extend his body was just incredible…

I knew I wanted to cast him when he read for the role of Riff.”

Riff carries significant emotional weight in West as Tony’s best friend and the film’s main antagonist.

