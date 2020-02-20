Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Explains Decision to Become Adult Entertainer

Mikaela Spielberg is opening up about her headline-making new career.

The 23-year-old daughter of acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, who adopted her with wife Kate Capshaw, has spoken out about her aspirations to become an adult entertainer. In a new interview with The Sun, Mikaela explained that she is hoping to do “erotica,” described by her as “pictures and videos for private customers or for the public, if that ever arises.”

She also shared that she is hoping to get a dancing license to do what she “loves most” in her spare time and “make money from it, which is dancing essentially.”

Per The Sun, Mikaela lives in Nashville with her 47-year-old fiancé. “The reason I don’t want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other,” she explained.

As for the type of adult entertainment she does want to do, the outcome feels good for Mikaela. “I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body,” she said. “Frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body…and I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.”

Mikaela added, “I feel like honestly doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that feels violative.”

In regard to her famous parents, she told them about her career decision on FaceTime and told The Sun they were “intrigued,” but not “upset.”

“I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured young lady and we’ve raised someone who knows exactly what they want in life and who basically doesn’t let people push her around,'” she told The Sun. “I think they will be supportive possibly even with some security measures in place once they know that I’m doing this out of like this gentle, genuine desire to not survive, but thrive as well.”

Mikaela, who spoke of her borderline personality disorder, suffering “grooming” and abuse by “scumbag monsters” outside of her family and her struggle with anxiety, depression, an eating disorder and near-fatal alcohol abuse, told The Sun, “I’m in a good place right now, but we all have relapses. Being open in this way and sharing my story and choosing this career is not a relapse for me. I actually feel very grounded and validated right now.”