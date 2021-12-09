Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Remake: Cast, Release Date, and More

Something is coming! Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation has been a hot topic in Hollywood since he first floated the idea.

In March 2014, the renowned director expressed his desire to adapt Stephen Sondheim’s classic for the big screen, prompting 20th Century Fox to acquire the rights to the project.

Three years later, Tony Kushner announced that he would once again collaborate with Spielberg on the screenplay for the film.

(They previously collaborated on the films Munich (2005) and Lincoln (2012).)

The film didn’t really take off until mid-2018.

The main characters, Maria, Tony, Anita, and Bernardo, were cast in open casting calls in New York City and Orlando to find the perfect fit.

Rachel Zegler, a newcomer, joined Ansel Elgort as Maria to his Tony in January of this year.

The lead role is a dream come true in more ways than one for the New Jersey native.

In November 2020, she told Vogue, “It’s a beautiful display of Latin joy and the way that young Latin girls deserve to see themselves—dancing around in pretty dresses and singing about loving themselves.”

“Being Latina [and]singing ‘I Feel Pretty’ and truly meaning it has meant so much to me.”

I hope that young people all over the world realize how attractive they are and how beautiful their culture is.

That, I believe, is what it has meant to my family.

They’re well aware that it’ll happen.”

In the summer of 2019, the most recent adaptation of the Broadway classic was shot in New York City.

The film was completed in September of that year and was scheduled to be released in December 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the release date to be pushed back to the following year.

The 60th anniversary of the 1961 film, West Side Story, will be celebrated in December 2021, which was not originally planned.

Rita Moreno, who won an Academy Award for her role as Anita in the original film, is excited for the world to see the remake.

She reappears in the West Side Story universe in a new role that isn’t just a cameo.

“To be there when Steven is giving you directions and his finder is jumping around like a child, saying, ‘Rita, look at this…’

