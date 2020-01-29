Steven Tyler, 71, plants a kiss on his girlfriend Aimee Preston, 32

Steven Tyler seems to be very much in love with his girlfriend Aimee Preston.

And the Aerosmith rocker let the world know it on Sunday evening as he planted a big kiss on the 32-year-old blonde beauty at Tyler’s Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund. The event was presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

This comes on the same night that he performed at the Grammys with Joe Perry and Run DMC.

Steven was in a floral blazer with black slacks and his hair and makeup done just so as he flashed big rings on his fingers.

His lady love wore a plunging silver jumpsuit with at least four gold necklaces falling down her bare chest.

They were arm in arm and looked very smitten with each other.

Also in attendance at the viewing party was Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel, America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews, and singer Haley Reinhart.

Janie’s Fund and Youth Villages help girls who have been abused or neglected.

At the Grammys, Steven sang Walk This Way, his hit from 1986.

And Run-D.M.C.joined forces with the song’s original creators Aerosmith for a dynamic performance.

The live rap-rock crossover took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the star-studded music awards show.

Aerosmith band members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford began performing their 1975 smash hit for the packed stadium.

Before too long however, on another stage a faux brick wall was shattered by Run-D.M.C. members Joseph Simmons and Darryl McDaniels, who then overlayed their own version of the song.

The image was a reversal of Run-D.M.C.’s 1986 music video, in which Steven Tyler broke through a wall to engage the group in a musical duel.

Tyler and Perry guested on the hip hop group’s cover of their song.

The Grammy Awards brings together the biggest artists in the industry to celebrate music.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will feature a performance by Demi Lovato, which marks her first since her 2018 drug overdose.

The 27-year-old singer will be reportedly singing a new ballad she recorded just days before the overdose.

She had a misstep in her sobriety and relapsed on opioids, resulting in an overdose.

Ariana Grande will also take to the stage at the music ceremony, after the controversy at last year’s event when she dramatically pulled out from performing after claiming the producers tried to ‘stifle her self expression.’

Ariana and Lizzo were among the top two artists recognized when nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were unveiled in November.

Ariana is nominated in five categories for this year’s ceremony including Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album for thank u, next.

As well as Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for 7 Rings and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Boyfriend with Social House.

Lizzo led the pack with eight nominations including Album Of The Year, Record, Song, New Artist and Best Pop Song Performance.

Lil Nas X was the lead all male artists with six nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Alicia Keys will host the Grammy Awards for a second time this year.

The artist, 38, will make Grammy history by becoming the first female recording artist to host the annual music awards show more than once.