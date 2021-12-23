Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood are friends in Fleetwood Mac.

Are Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood Friends in Fleetwood Mac?

Fleetwood Mac is still together after years of makeups, breakups, and not-so-subtle lyrics about each other.

With so much history, some bandmates’ friendships have either disintegrated or solidified.

Some relationships are particularly complicated for Stevie Nicks, who has been intimately involved with two bandmates.

Mick Fleetwood, a founding member of the band, was one of these people.

So, are Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks friends these days?

Nicks and Fleetwood started an affair while they were still in separate relationships, which was particularly bad timing.

Don Henley was dating Nicks, and Fleetwood was married to Jenny Boyd.

Regardless, they started a long and passionate relationship.

“Eventually, I fell in love with her, and it was chaotic, it was on the road, and it was a crazy love affair that went on for longer than any of us really remember — probably several years by the end,” Fleetwood wrote in his book Play On.

(hashtag)TBT: @fleetwoodmac’s Mick Fleetwood andamp; Stevie Nicks

@RockPaperPhotopic.twitter.comDKcGoqgf08, courtesy of Richard E Aaron.

Nicks was well aware that the relationship was unwise.

Despite this, she persisted in going after it.

“Mick and I would never have had an affair if we hadn’t had a party and everyone was completely drunk and messed up and coked out, and we ended up being the last two people at the party,” she said on Oprah’s Master Class.

“Well, guess what? It’s not difficult to figure out what happened — and it wasn’t a good thing.”

It was doomed from the beginning.

It was a doomed project that caused a lot of pain for everyone and ultimately resulted in nothing.”

Nicks and Fleetwood remain in the same band after all these years.

This might be a testament to their friendship in other bands, but even in the ashes of a decades-old breakup, Fleetwood Mac can find toxicity.

Nicks’ relationship with Fleetwood did not work out, and he left Nicks and Boyd to marry Nicks’ close friend Sara Recor.

“The rest of the band kicked Sara out of the studio,” she told the Independent.

“No one said anything, and I wouldn’t even look Mick in the eyes.”

This went on for several months.

And it gave us a lot of material to write about; the songs just flowed.”

The breakup tainted their relationship.

There are still traces of that animosity today….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.