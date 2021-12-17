Stevie Nicks came dangerously close to being ‘decapitated’ while filming a music video, reminding her of her death in a previous life.

Stevie Nicks was nearly ‘decapitated’ while filming a music video, reminding her of a previous life’s death.

Stevie Nicks had a bad time filming the music video for “Gypsy,” not only because it took a long time and required her to dance with her ex-boyfriend, but also because she nearly died.

She discussed her near-miss with tragedy and her belief that she was decapitated in a previous life.

Nicks claims she became more in touch with the spirit world after her mother died.

She is convinced that there is life after death.

She told The Guardian, “Some people are really afraid of dying, but I’m not.”

“Spiritual forces have always been a part of my life.

“I have no doubt that my mother is present at all times.”

(hashtag)StevieNicks Polaroid photos from the 1970s pic.twitter.commYrYWkWkoq

Nicks turns to her mother for assistance when she misplaces things.

Her mother, she said, is always willing to help.

“It’s so real and creepy, and all I can say is, ‘Thank you, Barbara,'” she told the Los Angeles Times.

“I have the impression that I have a closer relationship with my mother now than I did before she died.”

A scene in the music video for Fleetwood Mac’s “Gypsy” shows Nicks running outside in the rain.

Nicks claims she was nearly “decapitated” by a low-hanging rain machine.

Surprisingly, she believes she died in a previous life in a similar manner.

According to Zo Howe’s book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours, Nicks believes she was “put to death, like Marie Antoinette” in a previous life.

Her inability to put her head back stems from this belief.

“I can’t put my head back in the sink for a shampoo even in the beauty parlor,” she says.

She reluctantly posed with her head tilted back on the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s album Mirage, but she refused to do so again in a subsequent music video shoot.

Instead of throwing her head back, she demanded that the director “call in a back-up singer to do it.”

“I dubbed her “stunt neck.”

Aside from her near-death experience, Nicks described the “Gypsy” music video shoot as “generally unpleasant.”

She was trying to quit using cocaine, but she was exhausted.

She eventually attempted to smuggle some in, but it was intercepted before she could get any.

Nicks and his ex-boyfriend were also required by the director…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.