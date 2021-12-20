Stevie Nicks claimed that her breast implants were “completely broken” before she had them removed.

Stevie Nicks decided to get breast implants soon after joining Fleetwood Mac because of the sudden worldwide attention she was receiving.

Despite the fact that she had her implants for 20 years, she said she decided to have them removed due to the negative impact they had on her health.

She explained how they affected her and why she believes she shouldn’t have been given them in the first place.

Nicks understands the importance of maintaining her health after decades in the music industry.

She struggled with illnesses early in her career, which affected her ability to sing.

She’s focused on making the most of her professional opportunities these days.

For Nicks, this entails taking extreme measures to avoid the coronavirus (COVID-19).

To avoid contracting the virus in 2021, she canceled all of her scheduled performances.

She fears that catching it will put an end to her career as a singer.

“My primary goal is to stay healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” she said in a statement to the BBC.

I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the growing number of COVID cases should worry us all.”

Nicks took another step to safeguard her health before the coronavirus.

She got breast implants in 1976 because she thought “my hips were too big and I had no chest,” but she had to remove them nearly 20 years later due to lethargy.

Doctors diagnosed her with Epstein-Barr virus, which causes lethargy among other symptoms.

“I was in and out of the hospital, at the doctor’s three times a week, taking acupuncture, having IVs to clean the toxic silicone out of my body,” she said in Zo Howe’s book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours.

Nicks said doctors discovered her implants were “totally broken” when she had them removed.

According to Insider, Nicks told People magazine, “Like cocaine, the whole world was getting them back then, and everyone was told they were safe.”

“However, I can attest to the fact that they aren’t safe.”

She went on to say that she wishes she had never had implants in the first place.

“I wouldn’t recommend getting [implants],” she said.

“You’ll have to get rid of them, which will leave you scarred.”

