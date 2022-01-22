Stevie Nicks claimed that her pre-Fleetwood Mac bandmates resented the attention she received.

Stevie Nicks has a magnetic onstage presence that draws in a large number of fans.

She perfected her look and dance moves while with Fleetwood Mac, but she drew a lot of attention in her previous endeavors as well.

This was not always well received by her bandmates.

They were envious of all the attention she received as a singer, she explained.

Nicks met Lindsey Buckingham, her future boyfriend and musical collaborator, at a church event when she was in high school.

Nicks came over to join him in singing “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas and the Papas.

In Stephen Davis’ book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks, she explained, “Well, I just happened to know every word and could sing the harmony, and I thought he was absolutely stunning.”

“So I walked over to the piano in a semi-casual manner.”

Following that, the two performed another song together, which Nicks took as a sign that she had impressed Buckingham.

Nonetheless, she was unconcerned about the situation.

“It wasn’t a big deal,” she explained.

“I joined him in singing ‘California Dreamin’.”

It was only a three-minute blip.”

Buckingham, on the other hand, was deeply affected by the event.

He would eventually contact Nicks and invite her to join his band, Fritz, several years later.

Fritz was founded in 1966 by Buckingham and two high school friends, Bob Aguirre and Javier Pacheco.

Buckingham asked Nicks if she wanted to join after their first female vocalist, Jody Moreing, left for another band.

She was an aspiring singer in need of a band at the time, and she was thrilled to be a part of Fritz.

“They were excellent,” she stated.

“Because they were serious about playing, it was almost as bad as joining a big rock-and-roll band.”

I was the only girl, and I was always late for everything, but now it was ‘You be there!’ I was, however, a fairly punctual individual.

I didn’t have much of a social life, but at least I was getting paid.”

Despite being a late addition to the band, she quickly established herself as one of the most popular members.

Audiences demanded that she sing songs multiple times, and they applauded her dances for their intensity.

This, she believes, irritated her bandmates.

“No one wanted me to be their girlfriend in that band because…

