Stevie Nicks claims that her doctor’s obsession with Fleetwood Mac nearly destroyed her life.

Stevie Nicks began using Klonopin after spending time in rehab for many years of cocaine abuse.

Her doctor, according to the Fleetwood Mac singer, aggravated her Klonopin addiction.

Her doctor, she believes, was a groupie who didn’t want to help her get through this difficult time.

Nicks and the rest of Fleetwood Mac began using large amounts of cocaine not long after they joined the band.

They believed it aided their creative process, according to Nicks.

“If someone had told me back then, ‘You don’t need to do barrels full of cocaine because you have the energy,’ I would have believed them.

It was instilled in you at birth.

She told Rolling Stone, “You never need drugs to do your work.”

“However, we were thrown into a bad period in history when everyone claimed cocaine was inspiring, safe, and non-addictive.

And, until they weren’t, everyone was having a good time.

It had an unintended consequence.”

Nicks checked herself into the Betty Ford Clinic after a plastic surgeon told her she could die if she continued to use the drug.

Because of when she wrote it, Nicks says her album The Other Side of the Mirror is her favorite.

“I spent a year writing those songs after I got away from the cocaine in 1986,” she explained.

“I was drug-free and content.”

Her doctor prescribed Klonopin, a tranquilizer, to help her stay off cocaine and sleep shortly after.

She claimed that the drug depleted her creativity and energy.

“It had been a complete waste of time.”

“All I did was exist,” she told The Guardian.

“It took away all of my wonderful drama, tempestuousness, compassion, empathy – all of the things that drove me to my piano.”

“How did you survive eight years without your wonderful drama?” I think to myself now.

Nicks is enraged with the doctor who prescribed her Klonopin, especially because she believes he purposefully increased her dose.

“This doctor was a groupie who just wanted to hear me tell rock and roll stories.”

For years, he continued to increase my dose.

‘I’m taking enough Klonopin to sink a boat every day,’ I finally confessed.

That is how I came to have everything…

