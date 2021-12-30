Stevie Nicks developed her own style after meeting a random woman in Santa Monica.

Stevie Nicks developed her own style after seeing a random woman in Santa Monica.

Stevie Nicks created her own style after seeing a random woman in Santa Monica.

Stevie Nicks is both a rock ‘n’ roll queen and a fashion icon.

She’s the only one who dresses in stunning custom-made shawls and wears black and mauve lace, velvet, or chiffon gowns.

Nicks’ style (as well as her overall vibe) may give the impression that she practices the occult, but this is not the case.

She used to love dressing up as a witch for Halloween as a kid, but she no longer wants to.

Nicks developed her distinct style after seeing a random woman on the streets of Santa Monica.

According to the Pocono Record, Nicks’ style is “an amalgamation of goth hippie, bohemian Californian girl, and Victorian priestess.”

The Fleetwood Mac lead singer’s distinctive “Stevie Nicks style” dates back to 1970, when she formed Buckingham Nicks with her then-boyfriend, Lindsey Buckingham.

Before their show at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Nicks noticed a woman walking down the street, according to the Pocono Record.

“She was a vision in mauve and pink, wearing a layered skirt with an edged-out hem, a riding jacket, and cream-colored platform boots.”

Her hair was styled in a Gibson Girl-like fashion.

Nicks, on the other hand, wished to emulate her.

“This girl had to be well-off, because this outfit wasn’t cheap.”

Nicks recalled, “I went, ‘Oh, that’s exactly how I want to look.'”

Nicks, on the other hand, continued to perform in her street clothes for another year until she met a designer who, in the words of a friend, “helped her bring her vision to life.”

Nicks drew a stick girl wearing a top hat and bell sleeves on paper.

She has never gone on stage without some variation of this outfit, with the exception of a brief period in the early 2000s when she hurt her hip and had to wear tennis shoes.”

Sulamith, Stevie Nicks’ dog, Initially ‘Freaked’ Her Out

The “Gypsy” singer has been a Weight Watchers member since 2005.

“She’s never considered becoming a spokeswoman for the brand because she prefers to follow one of the company’s now-defunct plans from 15 years ago,” the Pocono Record reported.

She maintains her fitness for more than just the arduous world tours she takes on a regular basis.

She keeps track of her weight in order to be able to keep wearing her custom stage outfits.

Nicks’ appearance has not changed as a result of his increased weight.

She explained, “It would be too expensive and…

