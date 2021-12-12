Stevie Nicks Discusses Her Sexuality and If She’s Ever Dated Women

Stevie Nicks Discusses Her Sexuality and Says If She’s Ever Dated A Woman

Stevie Nicks has a long list of ex-lovers, to quote Taylor Swift.

The Fleetwood Mac singer has lived the rock star lifestyle and dated a number of well-known musicians.

She is regarded as a gay icon as well.

But has she ever dated a woman? Nicks addressed rumors about her sexuality and revealed whether or not she has ever dated a woman.

Nicks is best known for her work as a solo artist and as a member of the Fleetwood Mac supergroup.

Despite the fact that Nicks is a gay icon, the majority of the news about her sexuality and dating life has focused on men.

Don Henley and Joe Walsh, both members of the rock band The Eagles, were among the women who dated the “Gypsy” singer.

Rupert Hine and Jimmy Iovine, two music producers, were friends with her.

Nicks dated politician Jerry Brown and credits Iovine with inspiring one of her hits, “Edge of Seventeen.”

She married Kim Anderson, the widower of her best friend, Robin Anderson, for a short time.

Nicks claims they married while she was grieving the death of a friend and quickly realized it was a mistake.

After only three months together, they divorced.

Lindsey Buckingham, Nicks’ high school sweetheart and Fleetwood Mac bandmate, was her most well-known relationship.

Even after their breakup, the two musicians continued to work, tour, and perform together.

Mick Fleetwood, the drummer for Fleetwood Mac, was a boyfriend of hers.

Despite her support for the gay community, Nicks claims to be completely straight.

The Fleetwood Mac singer was asked about her sexuality and if she had ever considered dating women in a December 2013 interview with the Daily Mail.

“Oh no,” she exclaims.

“I’m not gay,” Nicks stated emphatically.

“I’d never be able to do something like that.”

I have an unhealthy obsession with men.

“Never in a million years would I do something like that.”

Nicks has stated that she loves men, but she also enjoys being single.

“I adore men.”

However, now that I’m single, I’m content.

I’m not interested in being in a relationship.

I’m free to do as I please.

“I’m in command.”

She did say, though, that if the right man came along, she might reconsider her decision.

“However, if the man of my dreams walked in right now, all of that nonsense would be forgotten…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.