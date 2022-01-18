Stevie Nicks expressed her dissatisfaction with Lindsey Buckingham’s support while he smoked hash at home.

The romance between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham imploded while they were in Fleetwood Mac, but the cracks had already begun to appear before they joined the band.

Nicks grew increasingly irritated at the work she had to do as the new couple tried to make it as a duo in Los Angeles.

Buckingham, she explained, stayed at home while she worked multiple jobs, sleeping and playing music with friends.

Nicks and Buckingham became close while in the band Fritz together after first meeting in high school.

Although the band became well-known in the Bay Area, record producer Keith Olsen believed Nicks and Buckingham could succeed on their own.

They decided to disband their band and relocate to Los Angeles together.

Nicks believes that catching their bandmates off guard in this manner brought them closer together.

She told Rolling Stone, “It was like, ‘Well, we’ve done it now.'”

“‘We’ve completely messed up their lives for the rest of their lives.’

‘So why not?’ we reasoned, and we became a couple.”

Nicks and Buckingham moved in with Olsen in Hollywood after Nicks assisted Buckingham when he became ill.

Though Olsen believed Nicks and Buckingham had potential, they struggled when they first moved to Los Angeles. Buckingham wanted to focus solely on music, which required Nicks to work multiple jobs in addition to her music.

To help support their lifestyle, she took waitressing and cleaning jobs.

This eventually irritated her.

According to the book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis, she told Rolling Stone, “We were broke and starving.”

“For fifty dollars per week, I was cleaning our producer’s house.”

I bring my big Hoover vacuum cleaner, my Ajax, my toilet brush, and my cleaning shoes home with me.

And Lindsey has managed to have eleven ounces of opiated hash sent to him by some moron.

He’s in a circle on the floor with all of his friends.”

When she returned home, she had more work to do because she needed to clean up after Buckingham and his friends.

“They’d been smoking hash for a month, and because of my voice, I don’t smoke.”

“I’d have to step over these bodies every day when I got home,” she explained.

“I’m tired, so I’m lifting their legs off the ground so I can clean up and empty the ashtrays.”

And all of a sudden,…

