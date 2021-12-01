Stevie Nicks first encountered cocaine while working as a house cleaner before joining Fleetwood Mac.

Stevie Nicks got her first taste of cocaine while working as a house cleaner before joining Fleetwood Mac.

Stevie Nicks has spoken out about her drug use in the past.

She’s been open about her rehab visits, her drug of choice, and even how a plastic surgeon convinced her that she needed to quit using cocaine.

The Fleetwood Mac singer also revealed that she first tried cocaine before joining the band that catapulted her to fame.

Here’s what Nicks had to say about drugs and alcohol, as well as her current situation.

The singer has gone to a professional for substance abuse treatment on two occasions.

Stevie Nicks went to the Betty Ford clinic in 1986 for cocaine addiction, and she went to another hospital in 1993 for Klonopin addiction, which she claimed was over-prescribed to her.

Nicks’ drug abuse became more severe as Fleetwood Mac became more successful.

On New Year’s Eve in 1974, the “Gypsy” singer joined the classic rock supergroup.

The band’s self-titled album was released in 1975, and Rumours was released in 1977.

These two albums propelled the band to new heights of fame, prompting its members to experiment with drugs and alcohol on a regular basis.

Fleetwood Mac members were living the life of a rock star, complete with parties and copious amounts of drugs.

For Nicks, however, drug use became more of a necessity than a fun hobby.

Her complicated relationship with drugs and alcohol has been blamed on stage fright, long work hours, and stressful relationships.

“We were all drug addicts,” Nicks said (via Far Out Magazine).

“I was a girl, fragile, and doing a lot of coke, so it was risky.”

Cocaine was the singer’s drug of choice prior to her first stint in rehab in 1986.

Stevie Nicks started using cocaine a year before joining Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks admitted to trying the drug for the first time while working as a house cleaner in a 2006 interview with ABC News.

“I believe the first time I used cocaine was when I was a cleaning lady, cleaning someone’s house,” Nicks said.

“And they left a line of coke underneath something as a joke, just to see if I was a thorough house cleaner.”

And, of course, I was, and I was able to locate it.

That’s the first time I’ve ever done something like that…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

