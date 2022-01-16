Stevie Nicks’ “Gold Dust Woman” dance was inspired by people she knew who were addicted to drugs.

Since she was five years old, Stevie Nicks has been twirling and dancing on stage.

She has no intention of stopping now.

She used to take drugs to keep her energy levels up so she could dance for hours, but not anymore.

Indeed, when Fleetwood Mac performs “Gold Dust Woman,” she performs a special dance inspired by some of her drug-addicted friends.

Nicks said in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone that she could never have imagined a day when she wouldn’t need drugs to keep her energy levels up while performing.

“Everyone should have your energy level,” Rolling Stone said to Fleetwood Mac’s lead singer.

“And without drugs!” Nicks responded, laughing. “If someone had told me back then, ‘You don’t need to do barrels full of cocaine — you have the energy.’

It’s something you’ve had since you were a baby.

‘You never need drugs to get the job done.’

“However, we were thrust into a bad period in history when everyone claimed cocaine was inspirational, safe, and non-addictive.

Everyone was having a good time until they weren’t.

It was a bit of a miscalculation.”

Nicks later realized that she didn’t need drugs to write music.

“As someone who grew up in a high-drug culture, I would never tell people that they need to be addicted to be able to create.”

In a 2011 interview, Nicks said, “I created this record over the last year without being addicted to anything.”

“So, all those years, I could have told myself, ‘Well, you have to be high to write a song.’ But that isn’t true; you don’t.

To write a song, you must be inspired,” Nicks said, adding that blissfully happy songwriters could not write great songs.

Anne Rice’s Books Were Inspired by Stevie Nicks’ Song “New Orleans”

Nicks was asked by Rolling Stone if she was “ever tempted to just stand there and take it easy onstage” during her most recent tour, during which she did 18 twirls on stage during the guitar solo in “Stand Back.”

“Well, I’m a twirler,” Nicks explained.

“Just standing up there would bore me to death.”

I took a lot of ballet because I wanted to incorporate dancing into my life.

“I wear ponchos and big shawl-y chiffon things because I realized at a young age that if you were…

