Stevie Nicks got ahead in the music industry by being ‘feminine and sweet,’ rather than ‘aggressive and quiet.’

Stevie Nicks was well aware of how she would have to conduct herself in the presence of men in the music industry before she even entered it.

Her mother had instilled in her a strong sense of independence.

At no point in her career, men were going to treat Nicks like a second-class citizen.

Nicks, on the other hand, knew she had to be a certain way with men if she wanted to advance in the industry.

She couldn’t be both aggressive and quiet at the same time.

Nicks needed to be sweet and feminine.

Nicks discussed surviving in the male-dominated music industry in a 1981 interview with BAM magazine.

It inspired Nicks to write songs that all women could relate to, she said.

“Your songs have always presented an interesting view of womanhood to me,” BAM told Nicks.

“Some of your compositions seem to emphasize the bond you feel with other women in an almost spiritual way.”

“I believe that is most likely correct,” Nicks responded.

In this industry, I’m surrounded by men, so I need some feminine comfort, and one way to find it is to write about how I exist in this world of men, how I interact with them, and how they interact with me.

I also tend to refer to it as ‘we’ rather than ‘I.’ I’m not a big proponent of women’s liberation, though.

That doesn’t work, which I discovered a long time ago.”

BAM remarked that that viewpoint was cynical.

“It’s true,” Nicks admitted, having spent far too much time living with men in the industry by 1981.

She knew how to act in their presence.

Men took her seriously if she acted a certain way.

Buffalo Springfield’s ‘Rock andamp; Roll Woman’ was about Stevie Nicks’ future as a rock star, she thought.

Once Nicks realized what she wanted, navigating the male-dominated music industry was simple.

Men in the music industry wanted women to behave in a certain way.

Nicks advanced in the industry after giving them what they wanted.

That could be a reference to the Me Too movement and the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Nicks’ ordeal, on the other hand, wasn’t all that bad.

Nicks wanted to give men what they wanted because she didn’t want them to think of her as just another “girl,” but as a peer.

“I’m getting a…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.