Stevie Nicks’ life was saved by a ‘forbidden romance.’

Stevie Nicks’ “Forbidden Romance” saved her life.

Stevie Nicks has always been candid about her personal life.

At the very least, she’s usually forthright about the names of her ex-boyfriends.

However, she remains tight-lipped about the name of someone she claims saved her life in one case.

She shared some details about her “forbidden relationship” from the mid-1990s.

Lindsey Buckingham, Nick’s former boyfriend, was the inspiration for many of her early songs.

She wrote “Landslide” about him during their pre-Fleetwood Mac years as they struggled to make their music career and relationship work.

The couple was in the midst of a breakup when they recorded Rumours.

Naturally, this split was the subject of much of the music on the album.

Stevie Nicks as a young woman in the 1970s: pic.twitter.com5W0Hh9FPVG

Nicks has a song called “Secret Love” on her album In Your Dreams that she refers to as “the ode to the rock star,” but she isn’t sure who she wrote it about despite the dedication.

“I’m not sure who I was writing it for.”

It was written in 1976 by me.

“I honestly don’t remember,” she told The Guardian.

“We were beautiful, fast, and sexy in 1975 and 1976, and love was everywhere, and we were moving from person to person.”

That is all there is to it.

“Love seemed to be lurking around every corner.”

Nicks sings about a “forbidden romance that saved my life” in the song “For What It’s Worth,” referring to someone who helped her through a difficult time.

Nicks was admitted to a Klonopin treatment center in the early 1990s.

Fleetwood Mac was about to embark on a tour shortly after she finished rehab.

It was “not a good time… I was freaked out,” according to Nicks.

‘Don’t get married, don’t sign contracts, don’t buy a house, don’t sell a house,’ they say to you as you leave rehab.

Because your judgment is impaired, nothing heavy.’

You’re nothing more than a shell.

And instead of relying on tranquilizers, you should go out and discover who you are.”

She went on to say that going on tour was particularly daunting.

This person aided her in getting through it.

“So you go out into the world and you’re a new person,” she explained.

“And we were about to embark on a tour, and I was terrified.”

I’m terrified.

And this person just sort of hung out with me throughout the tour, shielding me from the outside world….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.