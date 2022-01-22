Stevie Nicks’ parents were concerned that she would become broke, sick, and depressed as a result of her musical career.

Stevie Nicks’ parents were concerned that her pursuit of music would leave her broke, sick, and depressed.

Stevie Nicks’ parents were close to her and encouraged her in her musical endeavors.

But, at some point, their concern for their daughter outweighed their support.

When Nicks’ appearance and demeanor became a source of concern for them, they encouraged her to pursue a different career path.

This is what they said and how she reacted.

Nicks started singing and harmonizing at an early age.

Her talent was obvious, but she didn’t take music seriously until she started writing songs.

She wrote her first song after a childhood heartbreak and realized she wanted to do this for the rest of her life.

“I finished that song crying hysterically.

“And I was hooked,” she said, according to Stephen Davis’ book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks.

“I knew right then and there that I wasn’t going to sing a lot of other people’s songs when I played my own song later that night.”

I planned to compose my own.

Nobody came in without knocking after that, nobody disturbed me when I was in my room playing my guitar.”

Her parents were supportive of her songwriting.

“It was so important to me that they even let me miss dinner if I needed to,” she explained.

“They would leave me alone if they heard I was working at sixteen years old.”

Nicks dropped out of college a few years after penning her first song to pursue music full-time.

She relocated to Los Angeles with her then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham to work on their debut album.

Despite the fact that they appeared to be on the verge of success, they faced numerous challenges, and Nicks was forced to work long hours to help them.

Nicks was sad, exhausted, and frequently sick due to his relationship problems with Buckingham.

Barbara, Nicks’ mother, became aware of this and dispatched her husband, Jess, to check on him.

“There were times when my father would ask, ‘How long are you going to do this? You have no money, you’re unhappy, you work constantly, you work at restaurants, you clean houses, you get sick easily, you’re living in Los Angeles, you have no friends — why are you doing this?’ And I would simply respond, ‘Because this is what I came here to do.’

Nicks was not told to pack by Jess…

