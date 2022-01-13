Stevie Nicks Recruited a Coven of Women to Join Fleetwood Mac on Tour

To Tour With Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks Formed a Coven of Women.

Even though Stevie Nicks has been doing it for decades, life on the road can be lonely, especially when Fleetwood Mac members are frequently fighting.

Christine McVie, her bandmate and close friend, was present, but Nicks desired more company.

She didn’t want to bring her boyfriends to the show, so she enlisted the help of a group of female friends to accompany her on the road.

Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham split up not long after they joined Fleetwood Mac.

McVie and her husband John McVie divorced around the same time.

Tensions were high, and the two women were concerned about bringing their boyfriends into the band.

“We almost always had boyfriends,” Nicks told The Guardian, “but they weren’t on the road because they’d get stomped on.”

“For me to have a guy out on the road with us and Lindsey glaring at him the entire time? Or for Christine to have a guy out and John just walk past and flip him off?” “No, we both learned very early on that we would never bring boyfriends on the road because it created arguments.”

Despite this, Nicks and McVie both expressed satisfaction when their ex-boyfriends brought women on tour with them.

“The boys brought girlfriends on the road, but we didn’t care! We didn’t want to be with them!” Nicks explained.

“We were ecstatic that they’d found new girlfriends! Thrilled! Oh my God, they’re overjoyed! The pressure’s off!”

Nicks hired Robin Snyder, a close high school friend, as a vocal coach on the road.

Snyder’s ability to keep her grounded was admirable to her.

Nicks said on VH1’s Behind the Music, “She’s just been in my life since I was 14.”

“She was the only person who knew me for who I really was, not for the famous Stevie, and it was nice to have someone other than your parents who knew who you were.”

In addition to Snyder, Nicks brought along a number of other young women on the road.

According to the book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours by Zo Howe, “My first impression of touring with Fleetwood Mac was seeing Stevie and her acolytes.”

“She seemed to attract talented, young, and attractive women who would…

