Stevie Nicks told the story of how she became “Grandma Stevie” for Christmas.

Stevie Nicks has been referred to as Fleetwood Mac’s breakout star, a successful solo artist, and, somewhat surprisingly, Grandma Stevie throughout her life.

Despite the fact that she does not have children of her own, she has taken on the role of grandmother to one individual.

She told her “granddaughter” about the Christmas when she realized she was Grandma Stevie and made a promise to her.

Nicks had no intention of marrying, but her grief forced her to do so.

Robin Snyder Anderson, Nicks’ lifelong best friend, died of leukemia just days after giving birth in 1983.

Nicks believed that marrying her friend’s widower, Kim Anderson, would allow her to assist in the raising of his infant son.

Nicks told Vulture, “It was a horrible, terrible mistake.”

“We didn’t get married because we loved each other; we got married because it was the only way we could feel like we were making progress.”

Stevie Nicks married Kim Anderson in Los Angeles on this day in rock history https:t.coDrelY8UMVKpic.twitter.comVMCCxWKNyi

Nicks claims that she and Anderson quickly realized their marriage was a blunder.

Nicks clarified, “That wasn’t really a marriage.”

“We did it to look after her son.”

We realized three weeks later that it wasn’t going to work.”

Despite the fact that the marriage did not work out, Nicks reconnected with Anderson’s son, Matthew, eight years later.

She paid for his college education and is now close friends with his daughter, Robin.

“Little Robin is five years old,” Nicks said in a 2020 interview with The Guardian.

“Last Christmas, she came into my house, grabbed my hand, and said, ‘Come with me, Grandma Stevie,’ and I was thinking to myself, ‘Did this child just call me Grandma Stevie?’ She did.”

Nicks expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to honor her late friend, not only because of her love for Robin, but also because of the way she can now do so.

“I promised you, Robin, that I will be Grandma Stevie until death do us part,” she wrote in her journal that day.

“Life has these strange twists and turns, you know.

‘Look through my eyes at your granddaughter,’ I say to my friend Robin, who died so long ago.’ She was yours and now she is mine.”

Nicks stated that she has always prioritized her music career over marriage and starting a family.

In 1979,

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.