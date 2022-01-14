Stevie Nicks Wants Harry Styles for Her Fantasy Series Inspired by “Rhiannon”

For Her ‘Rhiannon’ Inspired Fantasy Series, Stevie Nicks Wants Harry Styles

Stevie Nicks has stated her admiration for Harry Styles’ music on numerous occasions.

She’s compared his album Fine Line to Fleetwood Mac’s seminal album Rumours, and praised his decision to write songs that sound like they belong in the 1970s.

She’s clearly a fan of more than just his music, though.

Nicks wants to take advantage of Styles’ budding acting career by casting him in a TV show based on the song “Rhiannon.”

Nicks and Styles became fast friends after meeting backstage at a Fleetwood Mac show.

They’ve performed together and praised each other’s work.

Nicks considers the young singer to be her love child with Mick Fleetwood, her bandmate.

She told Rolling Stone, “He’s Mick [Fleetwood] and my love child.”

“When Harry entered our lives, I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I’ve always wanted.’ So I adopted him.”

In a COVID-19 PSA, Stevie Nicks refers to Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ as his ‘Rumours’ https:t.coAIEuMI8bVcpic.twitter.comrJR8DNl6Mh

Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Styles earlier this year.

He spoke about how much her music meant to him as a child and how important her friendship is now in his speech.

According to Us Weekly, he said, “She is more than a role model — she is a beacon to all of us.”

“Every time you hear her voice, your life improves slightly.”

When she sings, the world belongs to her, and it belongs to you.

She is everything you could want in a lady, a lover, or a friend.”

Nicks wrote the song “Rhiannon” about a Welsh goddess in 1973.

Following the song’s success, a fan sent her author Evangeline Walton’s folklore books.

Nicks was so taken with the books that he purchased the rights to make a film out of them.

However, as the project progressed, it was decided that the story would work better as a miniseries.

Nicks signed a deal with a studio in 2020, and ten songs were set aside for the project.

Styles is “definitely in the running” for a leading role, she told the Los Angeles Times.

She told Vogue, “There’s an amazing part for Harry.”

“In the series, my favorite character is the only man who survives all four books.

He’s a wizard who doesn’t want to be king, and I believe Harry is one of them…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.