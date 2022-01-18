Stevie Nicks was once accused of sending her producer’s car crashing into a neighbor’s house.

Stevie Nicks once crashed her producer’s car into a neighbor’s house.

Stevie Nicks is a multifaceted artist whose legion of fans has boosted her career.

Nicks makes mistakes despite the fact that she is well-liked for much of what she does.

She made a parking error that sent her record producer’s car off a cliff and into his neighbor’s bedroom before she became famous with Fleetwood Mac.

Following the disbandment of her band, Fritz, Nicks and her new boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham relocated to Los Angeles.

Following a performance for record producer Keith Olsen, the band was encouraged to break out as a duo.

“I pulled Lindsey and Stevie aside and told them, ‘You two have a really unique sound together… but the rest of your band is going to hold you back.’

“I’d like to keep working with you, but I think you’d be much better as a duo,” Olsen said in Stephen Davis’ book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks.

Olsen let the couple stay in his house until they could afford a place of their own when they moved to LA.

Olsen was called to mix a James Gang concert in New York in 1972.

He agreed to let Nicks and Buckingham drive his Corvette while he was away because theirs had recently broken down.

He only needed someone to take him to the limousine pick-up location and then return three days later.

“Stevie in a long, heavy cotton robe, trying to drive a stick-shift car for the first time,” Olsen explained, “where the end of the robe got caught in the pedals.”

“‘Keith, you’ll never see that car again,’ said the lead singer of the James Gang as she rode away after dropping me off.”

Sadly, the singer was correct.

There was a message waiting for Olsen when he arrived at his New York hotel.

“Lindsey called and said everything was fine, but the car was in my neighbor’s bedroom,” Olsen explained.

“Stevie had parked the car [on the steep hill], pressed the brake — one click — and returned to bed.

The car rolled down the hill, over a cliff, and was hurled into the air, landing in the bedroom of the house below me forty minutes later.

(Actually, I believe Stevie owes me something…

