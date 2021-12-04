Stevie Nicks wishes she had the ability to change a personality trait that has helped her achieve professional success.

Stevie Nicks wishes she could change a personality trait that has helped her achieve success in her career.

Stevie Nicks says she’d changed something about her personality, despite the fact that she appears confident and ethereal.

She wishes she could change this trait, even though it may help her achieve her impressive career.

Here’s what she had to say about the one thing about herself she would change.

Nicks was preparing for a career as a musician even before she learned to read.

AJ Nicks, her grandfather, was a dedicated, if not successful, country singer who noticed Nicks’ ability to harmonize.

After assisting her in honing her craft, he began taking her to local bars to perform.

Stevie Nicks as a young woman in the 1970s: pic.twitter.com5W0Hh9FPVG

Nicks said in Zo Howe’s book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours, “I remember singing with my granddad and feeling even at that young age that music was definitely going to be a part of my life.”

Throughout her life, Nicks also wrote poetry.

She set her words to music at the age of 15 and, with the help of a friend, performed in the high school assembly.

“Stevie Nicks was going to be a songwriter after that,” Howe wrote, “and so began an obsession that has lasted for five decades.”

Nicks has achieved legend status as a result of her drive and obsession with her work.

She is considered to be one of the most prolific songwriters of her generation.

Nicks’ dedication to her work, however, can be a source of conflict, especially when she’s in a band with other talented musicians.

For example, to fit on the album Rumours, the eight-minute song “Silver Spring” had to be cut.

Nicks was destitute at the prospect of reducing her workload.

The work took hours, according to Ken Caillat, the record producer.

“Tears streamed down her face as we worked,” Caillat said.

He described the lyrics as “her obsession,” and that having to give them up made her cry.

Nicks once worked all night to perfect a single note in a song.

“It f—ing haunts me!” she exclaimed, concluding that “someone up there wants me to do something with this f—ing note… stupid thing.” She apologized to engineer Shelly Yakus, explaining, “You have to understand that I’m neurotic.”

Nicks’ career has been shaped by this drive, but she wishes she could change it because of the stress it can cause.

She told Vanity Fair, “I would probably change how obsessive I am about things.”

