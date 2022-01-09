Still thirsty? Relive Fiji Water Girl’s Golden Globes Photobombs.

Relive Fiji Water Girl’s Golden Globes Photobombs if you’re still thirsty.

Take a look back at all the dehydrated photobombs at the 2019 Golden Globes, where Kelleth Cuthbert, aka Fiji Girl, outshone Jamie Lee Curtis, Richard Madden, Jim Carrey, and a slew of other celebrities:

Kelleth Cuthbert wins the best scenestealer award.

It’s been three years since Fiji Water Girl became the unexpected breakout star of the 2019 Golden Globes, thanks to her strategic placement behind some of the biggest names on the red carpet in seemingly every photo they took.

Amy Adams is one of the most well-known actresses in the world.

Isn’t that the same Richard Madden we’re talking about?

Nicole Kidman, yes.

It’s a good thing Kelleth, a Canadian actress and model, was carrying a tray of water bottles throughout the night, given how thirsty she must have been.

After she took the internet by storm, E! News aided in the hydration by bestowing an honorary award on Kelleth for “Best Supporting Actress On A Red Carpet.”

“I’d like to thank water.”

“If these celebs weren’t so thirsty, I wouldn’t have been able to serve in the way that I did,” she said in her acceptance speech.

“My performance would have been impossible if it hadn’t been for you.”

There was no chance of another Fiji Girl photobombing her way down the red carpet and winning the award for Best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes, as Icelandic Glacial has been announced as the event’s official water.

Kelleth’s lawsuit against Fiji for unauthorized use of her likeness, as well as Fiji’s countersuit alleging she was attempting to extort nearly half a million dollars from the company, may have prompted this new partnership.

(And the winner of the Golden Globe for Most Surprising Drama is…

Take a look back at every celebrity Fiji Water Girl who was overshadowed at the 2019 festivities, including one who wasn’t pleased with the viral photobomb….

Curtis expressed her displeasure with being photobombed on Instagram, claiming she had been used to promote Fiji Water.

“I knew why there was a photographer there,” she explained at the time, “so I moved away and said aloud that I didn’t want to do advertising for either.”

